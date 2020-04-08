English football faces an uncertain future

In an industry where self-interest is firmly embedded in its DNA, English football finds itself in something of a moral dilemma.

Like all sports around the world the Premier and the Football Leagues are at a standstill as the UK finds itself in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time since the Second World War that football has been abandoned and with no set date for a resumption, debate has raged as to whether or not the season should be declared null and void.

Somewhat predictably, it's an argument strongly favoured by West Ham's vice-chairman Karren Brady with her club's expensively-assembled side sitting outside the relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference.

Tottenham captain Harry Kane also favours a cancellation, which is somewhat telling given his side are seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has echoed similar sentiments, which has gone down well with his club's fans as it would deny bitter rivals Liverpool a first title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp's side are a whopping 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and required just two more wins to mathematically wrap up the league crown when football was suspended on March 13.

But the sporting consequences of the season somewhat pale into insignificance as the 71 clubs outside of the 20-team top flight battle for survival.

Away from the lucrative glitz of the Premier League, the Championship, League One and League Two rely largely on gate receipts and matchday revenue to survive.

With no action for almost a month, most of these lower league clubs have been forced to place some non-playing staff on temporary leave, while talks continue over the salaries of players.

English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has warned clubs will go to the wall unless some of the wealth at the top of the game is drip fed down the professional pyramid.

In September, the Football League lost Bury to insolvency and Bolton were rescued from financial oblivion at the 11th hour.

Clarke fears more teams could follow.

"We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse," he told the FA Council, which is made up from representatives of all facets of the English game in a video conference on Tuesday.

"Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.

"In the face of this unprecedented adversity, all the stakeholders within the game from players, fans, clubs, owners and administrators need to step up and share the pain to keep the game alive."

Clarke's comments came 24 hours after Liverpool back-tracked on their controversial decision to take advantage of the UK government's job retention furlough scheme to pay the wages of their non-playing staff.

The move came six weeks after the club announced a record annual revenue of $A1.1 billion and was greeted with outrage by their supporters.

Tottenham, who recently built a two billion dollar stadium, Newcastle, Norwich City and Bournemouth also furloughed staff, despite all earning $A250 million in broadcast and commercial revenue this season.

None of them have so far showed any intention of following Liverpool's U-turn.

Premier League stars are also under pressure to take temporary wage deferrals of up to 30 per cent.

Footballers in the top division earn on average STG40,000 ($A80,000) per week and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has controversially called on them to take pay cuts.

However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed players were an easy target for politicians.

"It's unfair to call on any individual or footballers as a group," Solskjaer told Sky Sports News.

"I already know players do a great amount of work in the community, and players are doing a lot to help in this situation."

Clarke has given no concrete date for when the 2019/20 season will resume but insisted it will be completed.

With rights holders threatening to withhold more than $A1.5 billion if it doesn't, the alternative may be too grim to bear for Britain's national obsession.