Thomas Muller extends Bayern Munich stay

FIFA World Cup winner Thomas Muller has signed a two-year contract extension with German champions Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder's original deal was due to expire at the end of next season but he is now tied to the country's biggest club until 2023.

Muller, who scored five goals as Germany won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, has been with Bayern for 20 years, winning eight German titles and the 2013 Champions League. He marked his 500th senior game for the club in November.

"I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other," Muller said in a statement.

"This club is not just any old employer for me. It's my passion. I'm happy that I'll be here for two extra years, and I'll give everything on and off the pitch."

Muller has played every Bundesliga game for Bayern this season and has won 100 caps for Germany.