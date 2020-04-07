AAP Soccer

Van Dijk wants to be ‘Liverpool legend’

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk wants to become a "Liverpool legend" and says there is nothing stopping the Premier League club from achieving "incredible things".

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record STG75 million, has helped the club win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The Reds were also just two wins away from their first English league title in 30 years when the season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic, with 1.27 million people infected globally and over 70,000 dead.

Asked how he would like to be remembered for his spell at Anfield, Van Dijk told Spanish newspaper Sport: "As a Liverpool legend. I want to achieve incredible things here.

"I would like to be one of those players that return to Anfield after retiring. I see club legends at games and I feel part of a really big family," added Van Dijk, who finished runner-up to Lionel Messi in Ballon d'Or voting last year.

"We have a fantastic team, we don't lack anything, we have all the tools necessary to go on winning: A coach we identify with, a versatile squad, a style of play that breeds victories, a stadium and supporters that play their part."

Liverpool, who have lost only once in the league this season, have collected 82 points from 29 games and sit 25 points above holders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

