England boss Southgate takes wage cut

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30 per cent wage reduction in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has brought football to a shuddering halt.

English Football Assciation CEO Mark Bullingham said the lack of international matches and FA Cup games will cost the country's soccer governing body around over $A200 million.

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15 per cent, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30 per cent," Bullingham said.

"We are proposing that all employees earning $A100,000 or more will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5 per cent," he said, adding that the FA could lose more than $A305 million in revenue if the situation does not stabilise soon.

"We're also looking into what options are available to us through the government's furlough scheme as a contingency plan while we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so."

The Times reported that Southgate would take a wage cut of $A460,000 over the next three months, while England Women's team manager Phil Neville and the men's England under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd will take reductions in the region of 15-30 per cent.

The FA decision contrasts with the approach of some Premier League clubs, such as league leaders Liverpool, who said they would be using the government's job retention scheme to pay some non-playing staff who are furloughed.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City have taken similar decisions, sparking criticism from the government who have taken a dim view of millionaire players and managers not taking wage cuts while the league is suspended.