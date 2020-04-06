AAP Soccer

Man City won’t seek govt help to pay staff

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City. - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester City will not seek to use the UK government's job retention scheme and furlough staff during the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the English Premier League club has told its employees.

Several clubs, including Premier League leaders Liverpool and Tottenham have drawn fire for taking advantage of the government's scheme which pays eight per cent of the wages of staff furloughed by their companies due to the global health crisis.

City, owned by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group, are the first Premier League club to state that they will not be going down that route.

Employees were sent emails this weekend reassuring them that their jobs would be protected.

"We can confirm, following a decision by the Chairman (Khaldoon Al Mubarak) and Board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme," a spokesperson said.

"We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody."

Latest articles

News

Man saves woman from burning car in Coomboona

In what can only be described as an amazing act of heroism, Coomboona’s George Kontakos has saved a woman’s life after dragging her from a burning car. The incredible feat occurred last week on Trotter Rd, Coomboona with the unassuming hero simply...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Greater Shepparton Foundation gives $100 000 to students in region

The Greater Shepparton Foundation has awarded $100 000 in education and medical scholarships to students in the region so they can achieve their university dreams. More than $40 000 has been given to medical students as part of the Lift Off...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton man starts international hospitality support group

Shepparton’s Jack Hawkins has started a Facebook support group to help the nation’s struggling hospitality industry through COVID-19, a group now helping people worldwide. Mr Hawkins, 27, said in less than a week since he created “Hospitality...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Unity the key as football tackles crisis

Ex-Socceroo John Aloisi has joined the calls for unity in Australia’s football community as the FFA and A-League reel from the financial impact of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Coronavirus-free Tajikistan starts season

Tajikistan started a new soccer season, joining a small group of countries around the world where play has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide’s director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with “nowhere to go” during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire