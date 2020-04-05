Fidgety Sydney unsure over A-League future

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his players are fidgety about the future despite the Sky Blues being one of the few A-League clubs not to stand down personnel.

At least six of 11 clubs have stood down players and staff after the competition was postponed on March 24, with another assessment to be made on April 22.

Sydney lead the league by eight points and Corica says it would be devastating not to finish off the season.

The club's emplyees are on annual leave until the end of April.

"The next decision from the FFA is the 22nd of April so maybe we'll have a better idea then of what's happening and then we'll make strategies after that," Corica said.

"But at the moment obviously it's great that the club is still paying the players and staff."

While players have been given a training program which includes running, weights and core work, Corica has been checking in with them, recognising their mental health is just as important.

"We can always make the physical side up when we get back to training. That's quite easy," he said.

"It's more the mental side of things, just to make sure that the boys are all okay and their families are doing okay.

"Obviously not doing anything it's stressful times as well because they see a lot of the other clubs staff have been stood down ... and obviously it makes them a little bit fidgety as well, which is not great."

Corica has some idea of what less fortunate clubs are enduring following an A-League coaches hook-up last week.

"That was a good thing to know exactly how they are feeling as well and what their club is doing," he said.

"I think everyone is much the same, a little bit unsure what's going to happen next season and when we're going to be back."

Sydney probably need only a handful of points from six more games to clinch the Premiers Plate.

"They are trying to come back and finish the (2019-20) A-League off," Corica said.

"So at this stage that's all were thinking of is to finish the league off and win it correctly and win it the best way we can.

"The boys have got themselves in a great position, they've had a wonderful season.

"It would be devastating not to finish the season but we'll have to cross that bridge when we get to it."