Bayern Munich to resume training in groups

By AAP Newswire

Robert Lewandowski and Javi Martinez warm up - AAP

Bundesliga table-leaders FC Bayern Munich will reportedly resume training on their pitch under strict conditions.

Kicker sports magazine says the German football champions want to begin their first sessions on Monday after the compulsory break due to the coronavirus pandemic, with small groups of four or five players to respect social distancing rules.

Bayern Munich have used the competition suspension to renew the contract of coach Hansi Flick until 2023 and have been looking at player transfers.

Some of the 18 Bundesliga clubs started restricted sessions again last week and others will also start training on-field again from Monday.

Strict government restrictions are in place until at least April 19 and not all German football league teams have been allowed back to their training grounds, even in small groups.

Competitions have been suspended since mid-March and for now until April 30, with nine rounds left to be played in the top flight.

