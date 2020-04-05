AAP Soccer

Degenek’s Red Star slash player wages

By AAP Newswire

Red Star Belgrade have halved their wages of their players including Socceroos defender Milos Degenek for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club's general director Zvezdan Terzic says.

Serbian champions and 1991 European Cup winners announced the move on Saturday.

"The players have submitted a written response to the club that they accept having their wages reduced by 50 per cent in the next three months," Terzic said in a statement circulated to Serbian media.

"We will address the matter again in July when the full financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clearer.

"The team has demonstrated a high degree of responsibility and awareness of the situation, showing that we have selected characters and not just good players."

Red Star, the winners of a record 30 league titles, top Serbia's first division on 69 points from 26 games, 11 more than bitter city foes Partizan.

This term they also reached the Champions League group stages for the second time in a row and finished bottom of their pool behind Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos Piraeus.

