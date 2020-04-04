AAP Soccer

EPL sides contemplate $A100m virus losses

By AAP Newswire

English Premier League (EPL) club Burnley have announced they could lose up to PS50 million ($A102 million) in revenue if the 2019-20 season is not completed due the coronavirus outbreak.

The EPL said on Friday the current campaign had been postponed indefinitely and will only return "when it is safe to do so".

Burnley expect to lose PS5m ($A10m) pounds in matchday revenue as their remaining home games are likely to be played behind closed doors if and when the league resumes.

If the season is cancelled altogether, the club will miss out on an additional PS45m ($A92m) in "broadcasting revenue and other items", Burnley said in a statement, adding that other clubs could well be even further out of pocket.

"It's a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in any way only just a few weeks ago," Burnley chairman Mike Garlick said.

"It's now not just about Burnley or any other individual club any more, it's about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem."

