AAP Soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

By AAP Newswire

PFA chief executive John Didulica - AAP

The A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia will meet in a bid to settle the league's pay dispute.

The players' union has spent the past week reprimanding several clubs for standing down players without pay amid the competition's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perth, Central Coast, Adelaide, Brisbane, Western Sydney and Newcastle were those confirmed to have already stood down players.

The PFA served letters of demand to the clubs seeking their players be reinstated, and threatened legal action.

Western Sydney chairman Paul Lederer, who also heads up the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association, said he and PFA chief executive John Didulica had "reached out to each other to open discussions" on Friday.

Lederer emphasised it was better the clubs and players' union attempt to reach a resolution rather than become embroiled in legal proceedings.

"Since the inception of APFCA the PFA has worked closely and collaboratively with it to bring about outcomes that are good for the whole of the game, which has reaped benefits for the memberships of each," Lederer said in a statement.

"The recent statements in the press are not reflective of the relationship both parties enjoy.

"We have agreed that no further legal steps will be taken and next week we will commence discussions to seek common ground on the issues that confront all clubs and player groups in the country at present."

The A-League has been suspended until at April 22 but it appears likely the competition postponement will need to stretch beyond that date.

