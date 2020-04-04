AAP Soccer

Coach Flick gets Bayern contract extension

By AAP Newswire

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has agreed a new contract with the German Bundesliga champions until June 2023.

The 55-year-old had joined the club at the start of the season as Niko Kovac's assistant coach but was promoted as interim boss when the Croatian was sacked on November 3.

Flick earned a deal until the end of the season as permanent head coach in December and has since convinced Bayern's hierarchy he is the man to lead the team for the next three seasons after winning 18 of his 21 matches in charge.

"I am delighted to continue the task together with my coaching team and the players," Flick said.

"I am convinced that together we can win a lot."

Bayern lead the Bundesliga and are also in the German Cup semi-finals and the Champions League last 16.

"Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work," said club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"The team has had a very good development under him, plays attractive football which is reflected in results. We are the only club still competing in all three competitions."

