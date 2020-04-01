AAP Soccer

Manchester Utd’s Solskjaer raring to go

By AAP Newswire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - AAP

1 of 1

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is fully prepared for when Manchester United return to action.

United, along with the rest of the English Premier League and EFL, are waiting to resume the season after it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Elite football in England has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest while the National League has been halted indefinitely.

Solskjaer is keeping in contact with his squad and staff and knows it is vital to remain ready to return.

"Of course, I'm used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it's different," he told manutd.com.

"I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

"But it's such an unknown and we don't really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we'll start.

"That's the good thing now with technology and we're lucky in that sense.

"We can keep in touch and see each other. We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly."

But, for now, Solskjaer is enjoying spending time with his family until United are able to play again.

He added: "I'm good. The family is good. One of the downsides of football is you don't get too much time with your family and the flip side now is you get loads of time with them. It's been nice to spend some time with them."

Latest articles

Sport

Little Aths | Finishing touches to facility almost complete

The “icing on the cake” of the upgrades to McEwen Reserve’s athletics facility is almost complete. Shepparton Little Athletics Centre president Aileen Zanelli was excited for the long and triple jump component of the refurbishment to be completed...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Motivation not dulled by Kyabram’s success

KYABRAM PHOTOS – GVLGF-8714. JPG (Kyabram celebrates another premiership), GVLGF-3494. JPG (Kyle Mueller), gfsenfoot23918aaz. JPG (Brad Edwards) JOINED LEAGUE: 1894 NICKNAME: BOMBERS GROUND: KYABRAM RECREATION RESERVE COACH: BRAD EDWARDS PRESIDENT...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Kyabram tennis trio wins two premierships in one day

Some of us can only dream of winning a premiership during our lifetime. But Kyabram trio Tom Bruhn, Mitch Dodos and Natasha Dodos are on cloud nine after winning two in a single day. Their stunning day started with Kyabram Lawn Tennis Club Red’s...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sage’s losses in Glory to blow out to $35m

Owner Tony Sage says his losses in Perth Glory are set to soar to $35 million, but he doesn’t regret investing in the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi, Ronaldo and Guardiola fight virus

Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, have donated big to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA call for age limit lift for Tokyo 2021

FFA have called on Tokyo’s rescheduled 2021 Games to feature a men’s under-24 soccer tournament to ensure the current squad are all still eligible to compete.

AAP Newswire