German Bundesliga suspensed until April 30

German Bundesliga clubs have agreed that the suspension of the season because of the coronavirus should be extended until April 30, the German Football League (DFL) says.

The current season was first stopped on March 13 and the DFL already said last week that it would recommend a further suspension untl the end of next month.

Now the 36 top-flight and second division clubs in Germany have unanimously accepted the measure following a DFL assembly via videoconference.

"Professional football means a lot to very many people. I am sure there are lots of people who will be excited by the return of professional football ... even without fans. But we are not at that point yet," DFL chief executive Christian Seifert told a news conference on Tuesday.

Seifert said the aim was still to finish the season by the end of June but that team training would remain banned until at least April 5.

Playing games behind closed doors once a resumption is possible remains a likely option, Seifert added, as German football races to try to finish the season.

There are nine rounds of matches left in the current Bundesliga campaign.

UEFA, the European governing body, has already postponed June and July's European Championship for a year in order to allow European league time to complete their campaigns.

Seifert said the DFL assembly had also discussed the financial implications of no football.

The league will relax various rules with regard to club finances.

"We need plans with a lot of flexibility because we don't know how the next few weeks are going to pan out," Seifert added.

"The salary cuts and donations we have seen in recent days are important signals."

Losses could amass to 750 million euros ($A1.3 billion) if the season can't be completed and threaten clubs' existence.

As a result, many hope that play can be completed behind closed doors to minimise the financial hits because that would at least generate television income.