A-League clubs feel pinch of suspension

By AAP Newswire

The full impact of the A-League's coronavirus-enforced shut down is starting to be felt with several clubs reportedly joining Perth Glory in standing down players and staff.

Late on Monday several reports claimed Brisbane Roar had joined the Glory in suspending payments to players and staff.

It's thought that several other clubs including Central Coast, Newcastle and Adelaide are considering the move.

Glory owner Tony Sage predicted such an outcome on the weekend after being threatened with legal action by Professional Footballers' Australia (PFA) unless he reinstated his players immediately.

A Sydney Morning Herald report claims the FFA is starting the hunt for a new broadcaster amid fears Fox Sports was preparing to walk out on its $57 million-a-year deal due to the league's suspension.

It's claimed the governing body has warned clubs they will not be receiving a $900,000 quarterly payment as part of the broadcast deal following the decision to postpone the league until at least April 22.

Despite the worries, Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend is optimistic professional football will continue in Australia after the outbreak and its subsequent restrictions have passed.

The Sky Blues have placed all non-essential staff on paid leave until the end of April but Townsend admits the club will have to assess its position if the postponement drags on.

"Football in this country has come a long way and we're not going to let this situation unsettle that," Townsend told AAP.

"Obviously it's going to have an impact and what we look like coming out of this is probably different to what we look like going into it.

"That's probably every business in Australia, not just football ... but I definitely think professional football will remain as it were before and we'll just have to adapt with the necessary financial impacts that will come down the line."

