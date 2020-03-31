AAP Soccer

UEFA to discuss Champions League fate

By AAP Newswire

UEFA will discuss the fate of this season's European Champions League and its other competitions that have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference meeting on Wednesday, European soccer's governing body says.

All UEFA competitions have been halted because of the flu-like virus that has killed around 34,000 people, while this year's European Championship has been pushed back to 2021.

"UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 member associations to a video conference on Wednesday, April 1... to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches," UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

Player transfers and contracts will also be discussed at the meeting, it added.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said over the weekend that the current season could be lost if it is unable to re-start by the end of June, although he did not rule out extending it into the next season.

