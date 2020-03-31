AAP Soccer

Ronaldo praises medics, accepts pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo - AAP

1 of 1

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his followers from his native island of Madeira, urging them to stay at home and support health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In this difficult moment for the whole world, let's be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones," the striker wrote Monday on Instagram.

"Stay home and let's help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives."

Ronaldo left for his native Portugal after Italy wen to into lockdown on March 9 to be with his mother, who had been hospitalised in late February.

"Feeling very thankful to have my mum home from hospital and recovering," he wrote in an earlier post.

Ronaldo was the first Bianconero who left Turin after the league was suspended; he was followed by Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa.

Three Juve players, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have tested positive for the virus.

The Serie A is suspended until April 3, a term which was appears due to be extended to the end of the month.

As resumption of the season remains in doubt, the Italian champions on Saturday announced that their footballers agreed to forgo their pay from march to June, which allows the club to save about 90 million euros ($A162 million) in the current fiscal year.

Ronaldo's cut is said to amount to around 10 million euros. The agreement will be re-negotiated should the league be completed in the next months.

Latest articles

News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police increasing patrols following business closures

Police are increasing their patrols around Greater Shepparton in a bid to protect vulnerable businesses who have had to cease trading due to COVID-19. Operation Eastern Shield kicked off on Friday night with the aim of increasing the police presence...

Liz Mellino
News

Goulburn Valley locals say thanks

With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks, to congratulate service workers in the community or just share how...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sage’s losses in Glory to blow out to $35m

Owner Tony Sage says his losses in Perth Glory are set to soar to $35 million, but he doesn’t regret investing in the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi, Ronaldo and Guardiola fight virus

Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, have donated big to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA call for age limit lift for Tokyo 2021

FFA have called on Tokyo’s rescheduled 2021 Games to feature a men’s under-24 soccer tournament to ensure the current squad are all still eligible to compete.

AAP Newswire