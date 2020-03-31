AAP Soccer

Messi takes another Barcelona pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Lionel Messi - AAP

1 of 1

Barcelona players will make an extra contribution on top of the 70 per cent pay cut they have agreed to take during the enforced Spanish La Liga break so that the club's other employees can earn their full salaries during the coronavirus crisis, captain Lionel Messi says.

The club's all-time top scorer was among many Barcelona players who released identical statements on social media on Monday to confirm the decision.

"As well as the 70% reduction in our salaries during the national state of emergency, we will make a contribution so that the club's employees can earn 100% of their salaries during this time," Messi said on his Instagram account on Monday.

Reacting to criticism that the players had not made any announcements about what they were doing to help others during the pandemic, Messi added: "We haven't spoken until now because our priority was to find real solutions in order to help the club and those who will be most affected by this situation.

"We also could not forget to send all our best wishes to all Barcelona fans who are suffering in these tough times and everyone who is waiting patiently in their home waiting for the end of this crisis."

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain increased to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday, the country's health ministry said, as the infections surpassed those reported in China.

So far 7340 people have died from the virus in Spain.

The country is into the third week of a lockdown while all organised football has been postponed indefinitely.

In a separate statement, Barca announced that all players in its sports teams had agreed to reduce their salaries during the state of emergency and confirmed the first team players were taking an additional pay cut for the benefit the employees.

"The club wishes to show its gratitude to its professional athletes during such an exceptional situation," it added.

Latest articles

News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police increasing patrols following business closures

Police are increasing their patrols around Greater Shepparton in a bid to protect vulnerable businesses who have had to cease trading due to COVID-19. Operation Eastern Shield kicked off on Friday night with the aim of increasing the police presence...

Liz Mellino
News

Goulburn Valley locals say thanks

With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks, to congratulate service workers in the community or just share how...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Sage’s losses in Glory to blow out to $35m

Owner Tony Sage says his losses in Perth Glory are set to soar to $35 million, but he doesn’t regret investing in the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi, Ronaldo and Guardiola fight virus

Soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, have donated big to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

FFA call for age limit lift for Tokyo 2021

FFA have called on Tokyo’s rescheduled 2021 Games to feature a men’s under-24 soccer tournament to ensure the current squad are all still eligible to compete.

AAP Newswire