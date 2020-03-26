AAP Soccer

Pedro calls time on Chelsea EPL career

By AAP Newswire

Chelsea striker Pedro. - AAP

Chelsea striker Pedro has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, the 32-year-old Spain international, a PS21million ($A42m) signing from Barcelona in August 2015, insists he will make no snap decisions over his future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi test positive.

Pedro told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser: "I'm terminating my contract, but right now it's not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it.

"The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen, but right now it's not important as we don't even know when we will return to training.

"We have been in quarantine because one of our players (Hudson-Odoi) tested positive for coronavirus. He is now well and we are very happy for him."

Pedro, who has been unable to spend time with his children because of travel restrictions, is reported to have paid for 3,000 protective screens for hospitals in his native country, where there have been 3,434 deaths from COVID-19 and 47,610 confirmed cases.

"I am very sorry for everything that is happening and the news that comes to us from Spain," he added.

"From here, I once again thank all the health personnel, the state security forces, the people who are in the supermarkets day-by-day. Thank you to everyone for the work you are doing. Hopefully, we can stop this virus."

Pedro has made 201 appearances for the Blues, scoring 43 goals and providing 28 assists.

