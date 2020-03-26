AAP Soccer

FFA probe incident involving Phoenix pair

Football Federation Australia is investigating a joyriding incident involving two Wellington Phoenix players during the A-League team's coronavirus quarantine in Sydney.

According to a Newscorp report, New Zealand international Tim Payne was arrested while driving a golf buggy at 1am on Wakehurst Parkway on Sydney's northern beaches on Tuesday.

Wellington were based at the Sydney Academy of Sport while in self-isolation to play A-League games. The pair are alleged to have taken the buggy from the academy.

Payne's teammate Oliver Sail was also in the buggy but wasn't arrested.

The FFA said in a statement the matter is being taken very seriously and If any misconduct is found to have occurred, they will take action under the code's national code of conduct.

Phoenix players returned home to New Zealand on Tuesday after the A-League was suspended and Payne could avoid attending court in Sydney by lodging his plea from New Zealand in absence.

