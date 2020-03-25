EPL clubs supporting frontline workers

English Premier League clubs have announced plans to offer support to frontline health workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Brighton have started an initiative for clubs in the Premier League, English Football League, Scotland and Northern Ireland to donate 1,000 tickets for future matches to frontline NHS staff.

Seagulls chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber proposed a club-to-club baton system and nominated Bournemouth, who said they would match Brighton's pledge.

Barber said: "We are working on a range of things across all areas of the community and I hope this will just be the start.

"We fully appreciate football is the last thing on anyone's minds at this moment but we feel this is a small way in which we can show our gratitude for those NHS staff on the frontline who are fighting the battle on behalf of all those and give them something to look forward to."

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn said: "We are absolutely delighted to match Brighton's gesture and commit to 1,000 tickets, and we will pass the baton to another club with the aim of reaching a significant target so football as a whole can show it's appreciation for our country's NHS workers."

Watford have offered the use of their Vicarage Road stadium to the nearby Watford General Hospital for a range of NHS purposes.

"We need to forget football right now and concentrate on doing all we can to support the NHS, and in particular, Watford General Hospital," Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury said in a joint statement announcing the move.

"Our proximity as a football club next door to a hospital puts us in a great position to offer help and we're keen to do whatever we possibly can to support NHS staff and their families."