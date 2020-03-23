AAP Soccer

FFA to make Tuesday call on A-League

By AAP Newswire

FFA CEO James Johnson, file - AAP

Monday night's clash between Newcastle and Melbourne City will almost certainly be the last A-League game for the foreseeable future, with the FFA to make an announcement regarding the current season on Tuesday morning.

FFA chief executive James Johnson is expected to announce the league's suspension at a media conference, following a day of crisis talks.

On Monday evening, the NRL joined the AFL in suspending its men's league, leaving the A-League as the only elite national competition still in play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The FFA had originally aimed to quickly wrap up the season through a condensed fixture list that involved games being rescheduled.

But the federal government has since advised against "non-essential travel" within Australia, while state governments are imposing their own restrictions, with Queensland the latest state to announce an impending border closure.

Wellington and Melbourne Victory's upcoming fixtures had already been postponed due to self-isolation measures imposed after they travelled to Australia in the week following their clash in New Zealand on March 15.

The Phoenix are currently based in Sydney, a measure taken in a bid to complete their matches after their self-isolation ends.

On Sunday, the FFA postponed Monday night's A-League clash in Perth between the Glory and Western United.

United had originally delayed flying to Perth from Sunday to Monday due to concerns over whether potential border closures or self-isolation measures could affect their scheduled return to Victoria.

A decision was made on Sunday night to park the round 24 fixture, allowing United to avoid travelling.

