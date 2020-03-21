AAP Soccer

Leggy Jets need changes for City: Robinson

Newcastle Jets coach Carl Robinson still believes his team has an outside chance at an A-League finals berth but he's promised changes for Monday's visit by Melbourne City.

The Jets fell to a 1-0 loss against Brisbane at a locked-out CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on Friday, the first defeat of the ex-Welsh international's reign.

A six-match unbeaten run had lifted the Jets from last to ninth on the ladder but the loss to the Roar has left them six points outside the top six with five matches to play.

Robinson felt his team was sub-par against the Roar and will attempt to freshen up his lineup when City visit McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday.

"I thought we looked a little bit leggy ... so I will rotate. I will bring in a number of players," Robinson said.

"I need to see the players between now and the end of the year. Without giving up hope of trying to sneak in the back door because there will be teams that drop points, there will be teams that obviously beat each other.

"We'll keep going, we'll keep playing, but we need to improve our quality."

City secured a 4-2 win over Central Coast in Gosford on Friday, with Jamie Maclaren notching a hat-trick over the Mariners.

In contrast Jets striker Roy O'Donovan was unable to find the back of the net in his first game against the Roar since a short-lived stint with the Queensland club ended in January.

The Irishman hit the post in the dying minutes of the match but Robinson said the 34-year-old didn't need to score against the Roar to prove anything to him or anyone else in the game.

"He played very well without the goal, the goal would've been a reward for him but it makes no difference whether he scored today what I think of Roy," Robinson said.

"I'm delighted to have him on board."

