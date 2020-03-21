A-League gives English fans a football fix

Football-starved English football fans will be able to get their weekend fix on Saturday when Sydney FC take on Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League.

The match, which is being broadcast on BT Sport, will feature Sydney FC's English striker Adam Le Fondre, who says he's proud to be carrying the flag for football as one of the few players in the world still playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of Covid-19 has shaken the global society to its foundations, with football program in England decimated in a bid to quell the vicious disease sweeping the globe.

It was announced on Thursday that no football will be played in the UK until April 30 at the earliest.

Just a handful of events are still going ahead and the A-League is among those ploughing on - albeit behind closed doors.

"With us being the only football going, the onus is sort of on you to carry the flag of that, I guess," LeFondre told the PA news agency.

"I guess everyone is going to be watching because we're the only football fix you can have, so it's on us to keep people entertained. That's what we have to do.

"It's a duty of care to the game of football, and Australian football, really, and the A-League.

"We've got to all as players put on a show, where we can be proud of the product we're showing everyone.

"We've got to keep that up for everyone to see and drum up interest in the league because ultimately that makes everything better for us in the long run, too."

The match is also a welcome distraction for Le Fondre, whose parents are stranded in the Spanish Canary Islands at a time when he is trying to do his job on the other side of the world.

"I've got family that are in Lanzarote in the minute," the 33-year-old said.

"My parents are there, and they've got respiratory issues as well. They can't get out at the moment because the flights have been cancelled.

"So obviously I've got worries back home, but for us here it seems to be that there's not as much to worry about.

"We seem to have enough of it contained for now to not have as big a struggle as Europe or Asia really had, and hopefully we do contain that properly as a country because obviously it's been devastating."