A-L fan in distant glimpses of City action

One determined Melbourne City fan got distant glimpses of his heroes, as his team participated in the first A-League game played behind closed doors.

With the public denied access to the ground because of FFA rules imposed due to the coronavirus, only essential staff witnessed the game at Central Coast Stadium.

That didn't stop City fan William Purssey standing outside the railings at the southern end, getting limited views of the game and shouting his support for his team, while draping his City scarf over the gate.

Purssey said he had booked the trip to Gosford a few months ago.

"I've never been to Gosford, so I''ve lost my Gosford virginity, I've always wanted to come here," Purssey told AAP.

"With the coronavirus I was like 'do I cancel it?' but I'm here for four nights so it's like.'why not?'"

Asked what his family and friends thought of what he was doing, Purssey said "a bit crazy, I guess".

"There's about 50 different types of stupidity I've been called."

At least three resourceful Mariners supporters watched the game from the Bryan McGowan bridge adjacent to the ground

A part of the Mariners matchday routine missing was the cannon, which is normally fired before the game and whenever the Mariners score, which they did through Jordan Murray in the second minute of Friday's match.

A handful of Brisbane fans camped outside Cbus Super Stadium at the Gold Coast for their clash with Newcastle.

Their view was obscured but they made their presence felt with one fan banging on a drum in support of his team.

