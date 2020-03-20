Real’s Jovic explains coronavirus breach

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has explained his actions after allegedly breaking the coronavirus quarantine imposed by Serbian authorities during a trip to his homeland.

The 22-year-old returned to Serbia from Spain last week and was reportedly seen on the streets of Belgrade, and pictured at his girlfriends's birthday party, despite the country imposing a 28-day self-isolation for all those who have returned from countries battling the virus.

"Firstly, I'm very sorry to be the main talking point these days and I'm sorry that I'm the one constantly being written about and not those key protagonists who are fighting the crisis, who are the doctors and all those working in health," the Serbia international posted on Instagram.

"In Madrid, my COVID-19 test was negative, so I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people as well as be close to my family, with the club's permission. Upon arriving in Serbia, I was tested and it came out negative.

"In Spain, you're allowed to go out to the supermarket or the pharmacy, which doesn't happen here.

"I'm very sorry that some people haven't done their job professionally and haven't given me concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that Jovic is one of two Serbian soccer players who are under investigation for skipping quarantine.

Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted millionaire soccer players for flouting the measure.

"The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished," interior minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday.

"Either they will respect the law, or they'll go to jail."