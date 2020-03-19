Perth Glory agree to give up a home game

Perth Glory have agreed to give up one of their home games to help the A-League deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but they want to keep any potential home finals in Perth.

Glory were initially scheduled to play four of their remaining six games in Perth - a major home-ground advantage as the tussle for spots heats up.

But with the A-League scrambling to condense the final six rounds of the regular season, Glory have agreed to play one of their home games in Sydney.

It means Glory will host Western United on Monday and Central Coast next Thursday, before flying to Sydney to play the Wanderers, Adelaide United, and Wellington Phoenix in the space of eight or nine days.

Perth will then return home to host Melbourne Victory in their last game of the regular season.

"We weren't prepared to play all of our games over east," Glory chief executive Tony Pignata said.

"We feel that we're pretty well placed to play the (three) home games here.

"We're happy to go and play eight, nine days in Sydney and play three games and get this season finished, and then we'll see what happens after that.

"We'll be flying commercially. There's a low risk. We'll take every precaution like everyone else is doing. But we feel one flight to Sydney and one flight back is the best solution for us."

Perth currently sit in fifth spot, just one point behind Brisbane and with a game in hand.

Should Glory earn a home final, Pignata wants it to be played in Perth.

"We earned that right," he said.

"But for now, let's get the season finished."

Glory coach Tony Popovic said his player group were keen to see out the season.

He said any player who didn't want to train or play for fear of the coronavirus would be fully supported.

"I believe the players, amongst the concern that they have, also love the game," Popovic said.

"And if there is a chance we can play, then they want to play, obviously in a safe manner.

"Maybe the A-League can put a few smiles on people's faces during that period watching the game on TV.

"For that 90 minutes they (the fans) may forget some tough times."