AAP Soccer

City coach to skip A-League away trips

By AAP Newswire

Erick Mombaerts - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast or Newcastle for the A-League club's final two away games of the regular season, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Assistant Patrick Kisnorbo will take the reins for away games against the Mariners on Friday and Jets on Monday with 64-year-old Mombaerts preferring not to travel because of his age - a stance supported by City.

Mombaerts will coach City in their final three regular-season games in Victoria against Adelaide United, Western United and Sydney FC.

Former Socceroo Kisnorbo enjoyed a strong career overseas including a long stint at Leicester City, then Leeds, before captaining City in the A-League.

After retiring in 2016, he became a youth team assistant coach, along with assistant coach of the W-League side.

He then took the reins of the W-League team in 2017 and won the 2017-18 championship.

Latest articles

National

Saviour of women Catherine Hamlin has died

Australian gynaecologist and humanitarian Catherine Hamlin has died, aged 96, at her home in Addis Ababa.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic terrorist appeals ‘excessive’ sentence

Melbourne terrorist Ibrahim Abbas has challenged his 24-year jail sentence for a Christmas Day terror plot, claiming it is excessive because he helped police.

AAP Newswire
National

Guard possibly exposes refugees to virus

A guard at a makeshift refugee centre in Brisbane has tested positive to coronavirus, potentially exposing detainees to infection.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Flamengo coach Jesus has coronavirus

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, who criticised the Rio state football federation for allowing games to proceed last weekend, has tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire