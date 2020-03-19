City coach to skip A-League away trips

5370537724001

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast or Newcastle for the A-League club's final two away games of the regular season, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Assistant Patrick Kisnorbo will take the reins for away games against the Mariners on Friday and Jets on Monday with 64-year-old Mombaerts preferring not to travel because of his age - a stance supported by City.