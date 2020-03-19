Sydney stalwart looks to W-League decider

Sydney FC W-League skipper and grand final regular Teresa Polias admits it's been more difficult than usual to focus on what will be her sixth appearance in a season decider.

But more than anything Poiias feels fortunate that the Australian women's showpiece game against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Saturday is set to proceed, while so many other sporting events have fallen by the wayside due to the coronavirus situation.

With so much attention being focused on events outside of sport, it's been a different buildup to a grand final for Polias, who has won two titles with Sydney from five previous grand finals.

"There's a lot of talk about what's going on and it is quite distracting, but at the same time we're lucky in a way to keep doing what we want," Polias told AAP.

Given the rash of sporting postponements this week,.Polias at times feared the W-League grand final might be added to that already lengthy list.

"I guess it's crossed my mind seeing so many other things cancelled," Polias said

"But we're just following the advice of the decision makers, we trust that what they say is the best for us.

"Each day we're following their word and it's good to hear that it's definitely going ahead."

She hasn't seen any anxiety this week from Sydney's 'three American imports Aubrey Bledsoe, Veronica Latsko and Sofia Huerta.

"They have been really professional about the whole situation and nothing is sort of different at training, they look focused and happy," Polias said.

"It's understandable if they had a few concerns being away from home, but we've got a big game to prepare for and the club is working with them to ensure that they will be able to get home."

Defending champions Sydney lost Matildas stars Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo shortly before the finals and will start the underdog against the minor premiers.

Unbeaten City are coming off a 5-1 semi-final thrashing of Western Sydney, having dropped only two points in 12 home and away games, in which they conceded just four goals.

The grand finals teams' only meeting this season was back in round four, when City won 2-1 in Sydney.

'To get the win we're going to have to be at our best and we know that and we've been preparing really meticulously this week for a really, really huge game," Polias said.