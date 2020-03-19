AAP Soccer

Leagues could resume by May: La Liga boss

By AAP Newswire

President of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas - AAP

1 of 1

La Liga chief Javier Tebas believes European leagues should be able to restart by mid-May and the season can be completed now the European Championship has been postponed due to coronavirus.

"In mid-May we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves," Tebas told Spanish newspaper Marca on Wednesday.

"It could even be before then, but this is the date that we are working on as a latest in order to start up again."

Regarding whether matches will be played behind closed doors, he added: "All depends on the health authorities in each individual country. We are talking about the schedules of more than 30 league seasons. It all has to be done together."

Tebas said the Euro 2020 postponement, which was announced by UEFA on Tuesday, means the club season should be able to finish - and resume again next term - on time.

"We don't want to change any seasons; we haven't thought about doing that. In this situation, the scenarios we are considering are all short term," he said.

"If we can't sort out the short-term then, unfortunately, we aren't going to have time to sort out anything more long-term. We aren't allowing that to enter our minds."

Tebas also confirmed that La Liga had sent coronavirus test kits to all of its clubs so players can be tested.

On Wednesday, Real Valladolid said they had refused the tests on the grounds that other people were more needy, while Alaves announced 15 positive cases. Tebas would not be drawn on each club's decision.

Latest articles

News

‘You’re not welcome’: Melbourne shoppers raid Shepparton supermarkets

Irate locals are calling for supermarkets to enforce stricter limits as reports spread of “convoys” of people from as far as Melbourne arriving in Greater Shepparton to strip shelves of supplies. Widespread panic-buying sparked by coronavirus fears...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton’s Peter Twomey remembered as a dedicated community man

Shepparton’s Peter Twomey has been remembered as an energetic community contributor, and a pioneering television engineer who took pride in his family. His daughter Margaret, a diplomat, remembered her father as a complex man who played many roles...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Foodshare begs for help after panic-buying strips supply

Shepparton Foodshare is crying out for help after its fresh food supply plummeted to almost zero this week. It is the collateral damage of widespread panic-buying and hoarding as COVID-19 fears increase. But operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire