AAP Soccer

Spain league boss slams player virus tests

By AAP Newswire

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales - AAP

1 of 1

Spain's La Liga clubs should not be using coronavirus tests on healthy players when there could be other people in the country who need them, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales says.

Various teams have tested players for the virus, including Valencia, who said on Monday that 35 per cent of their first-team squad and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus but were asymptomatic.

There have been at least 491 coronavirus fatalities in Spain and over 11,000 people have been infected, according to government statistics on Tuesday, with the country in partial lockdown.

Elderly people and those with other health conditions are considered high-risk.

"Knowing the lives of many people are at stake it seems out of place to me to use tests on footballers when there are people that need them," Rubiales told a news conference on Tuesday.

"The result for the player is the same, if they are positive and don't have severe symptoms they will be confined at home. Testing players seems unsupportive and absolutely anti-patriotic in these conditions."

Rubiales reiterated La Liga's message that the season should be finished normally, even if it is played up to and even beyond June 30, after UEFA pushed the Euro 2020 Championship back a year.

"The competitions must be finished, before June 30 if possible, but this date doesn't have to be a wall, the objective is that all competitions finish in the fairest way," Rubiales added.

"There may be phases behind closed doors. Finishing the league with the table as it is now is an injustice. For next season we will talk about a format if it is affected by the delaying of the current campaign."

The Spanish FA president said the Copa del Rey final could take place next season if necessary. It currently does not have a date after it was postponed from April 18.

"There's no date for the Copa del Rey final. We're looking at May 30 but we can't seal anything. We want a final with fans, it would only be behind closed doors for legal reasons," he said.

"We aren't ruling out the Copa final not being played this season. The presidents of Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad will have a voice and vote on the decision."

Latest articles

Sport

Covid-19 | Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. All district football and netball leagues are to be put on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton to make call on grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive was meeting last night in...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Covid-19 | SNA on hold

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. The Shepparton Netball Association season will not begin...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire