FFA relieved as Phoenix head to Australia

By AAP Newswire

FFA CEO James Johnson - AAP

Wellington Phoenix's decision to go-ahead with their travel to Australia has left FFA chief executive James Johnson a relieved man.

The New Zealand-based club will fly to Sydney on Wednesday where they will begin a 14-day isolation period under new travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Phoenix bosses only agreed to go ahead with the plan after being given assurances they would be able to train during their quarantine period.

Once the Phoenix are clear of their quarantine they will play out their remaining A-League fixtures in Australia, ensuring the competition can be finished despite the ongoing outbreak.

Johnson said his organisation is prepared to do what it can to ensure both Phoenix and Melbourne Victory players - who are also in isolation after playing in Wellington on Sunday - can maintain their focus and condition before returning to action.

"This is a difficult period for the players obviously at Wellington Phoenix. It's also a difficult period for the Melbourne Victory players. We're doing what we can to help the teams," he said.

"These are athletes, they're trained to be at the top level. There's going to be a 14-day period that they're isolated. How do they keep themselves engaged mentally and physically?

"Knowing they've got to come out of that 14 day period and play a football match, it is very challenging for them. So yes, we're relieved but on the other hand we're really just trying to help them both mentally and also physically and we're also working very closely with the PFA to do this."

Late on Tuesday, the FFA announced it was suspended all grassroots football - senior and junior - until at least April 14.

Despite that decision, both the A-League and W-League will continue.

While the W-League grand final between Sydney FC and Victory will be played behind closed doors this weekend, the schedule for the A-League is yet to be released.

Due to their isolation periods, both the Phoenix and Victory will have two A-League fixtures rescheduled, with the competition to be played out behind closed doors.

"We are working on that 24/7 and we will be updating, as we have been, as quick as possible because we want to be responsive on it," Johnson said of the schedule.

