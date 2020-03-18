AAP Soccer

Copa America postponed to 2021 amid virus

By AAP Newswire

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez - AAP

1 of 1

This year's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) says.

The 12-team tournament, which had originally been scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12 in Colombia and Argentina, follows the Euro 2020 championship in being pushed back by a year with global sport being brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation and responds to the fundamental need to avoid the exponential evolution of the virus," said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

Dominguez said the rescheduled tournament would be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.

"It wasn't easy to take this decision but we must safeguard at all times the health of our players and all those who form part of the big South American football family. Have no doubts that the oldest international tournament in the world will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

The Copa America is one of the biggest draws on the football calendar, with players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, and James Rodriguez all expected to take part.

The Euro 2020 finals, which was due to take place over the same dates across 12 countries in Europe, was also postponed for a year.

Latest articles

Finance

Virus to cause global recession: S&P

Ratings agency S&P Global predicts coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this year.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cochlear loses $436m damages appeal

Hearing implant manufacturer Cochlear has lost an appeal against US$268 million in damages it must pay for a patent infringement.

AAP Newswire
Finance

RBA expected virus isolation measures

The RBA already considered the coronavirus an unprecedented risk before it made emergency liquidity injections and flagged further policy easing this week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire