AAP Soccer

Chelsea star defies Coronavirus protocal

By AAP Newswire

Mount - AAP

1 of 1

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been spotted playing at a football park along with West Ham's Declan Rice on Sunday, defying the club's self-isolation protocols which came into place last week.

Chelsea's first-team players and coaching staff are all in self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The Mirror reported that Mount and Rice, both England internationals, were playing a five-a-side game at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.

It is understood that Chelsea players have been reminded about the self-isolation protocols and they are expected to resume training only when they are out of isolation on March 22-23.

West Ham said last week that some club personnel are self-isolating after making direct contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - who also tested positive for the virus - but the players were not self-isolating.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic which has been responsible for an unprecedented shutdown of world sport.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 people and over 6,500 have died. The United Kingdom has nearly 1,400 cases with 35 deaths.

Latest articles

National

No Anzac Day services in SA or NT

The RSL has now cancelled public Anzac Day services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby phone blackmailer jailed

A judge has denounced the “immoral actions” of a woman who blackmailed the Melbourne parents of a dying baby girl.

AAP Newswire
National

Former PM Julia Gillard in self-isolation

Julia Gillard is self-isolating in the UK after embracing Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian prime minister, at an event in London earlier this month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire