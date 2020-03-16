AAP Soccer

Cameroon wins CAF Champions League final

By AAP Newswire

Wydad Casablanca at 2019 CAF Champions League final - AAP

Cameroon has been selected to host the African Champions League final in May in the competition's first single-game title decider in more than 50 years after a chaotic end to last season's competition.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the Japoma Stadium in Douala will stage the final on May 29.

The traditional two-leg final format was changed after turmoil at the 2019 showpiece that is still being disputed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The second leg was abandoned when Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca refused to continue playing in a dispute over a disallowed goal and the subsequent failure of the VAR system. Tunisian club Esperance were subsequently awarded the title.

Wydad's appeal to CAS is scheduled to be heard on Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

