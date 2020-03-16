Phoenix star Davila set to self-isolate

A-League star Ulises Davila has chosen to forgo a visit to his newborn first child in Mexico, instead preparing to self-isolate with his Wellington Phoenix teammates in Sydney.

Coach Ufuk Talay confirmed Davila would be among the squad who will see out their season in Australia because of cross-border restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus.

The 29-year-old's wife gave birth to a baby boy late last week and Davila had always intended to return home to be with his family, potentially during a scheduled international break next week.

That prospect was turned on its head by Wellington's decision to set up a base in Sydney, beginning with 14 days of self-isolation when they arrive on Tuesday.

"He wants to stay, he wants to see the season off and finish in the best way possible," Talay said.

"It was his decision solely. He's just worried that if he goes and comes back, he loses time in quarantine again.

"He's very comfortable with his wife being in Mexico because she's got family over there, he's got family over there and he's very comfortable to stay with us at this stage."

The first Mexican to play in the A-League, former Chelsea signee Davila has been the undoubted star of Wellington's surge into third place, banging home an 11th goal of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

Talay will have close to a full squad at his disposal for their stay, which will last at least six weeks if the season plays out.

The only uncertainty is over veteran centre back Luke DeVere, with the former Socceroo's wife due to give birth this month.

Talay said the players had adopted a mentality of seeing their campaign through.

The traditional strugglers have exceeded expectations under their new coach and look set to mount a serious threat in the finals.

They expected Football Federation Australia would do its utmost to make safety a priority during their stay.

"It's very tough. We had a plan in place but we can't control what's going on in the world at the moment and we have to adapt to what's in front of us," Talay said.

"Players are happy to go and play the games, no issues on that side of things. It's just a matter of giving them the right information at the right time so they know where they stand."

Talay said there was no information available yet on dates and venues of their next games.

Fixtures this week against Sydney FC and Newcastle would need to be rescheduled until after they emerge from quarantine.