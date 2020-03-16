AAP Soccer

A-League might be suspended indefinitely

By AAP Newswire

The A-League is likely to be suspended from Monday when soccer hierarchy detail the immediate future of the competition amid the coronavirus crisis.

Football Federation Australia chiefs will announce their response to the pandemic at a media conference on Monday morning in Sydney.

A suspension appears likely but if the league continues with games, they will be staged with no spectators, given government edicts against non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more.

Melbourne Victory won't be able to play for a fortnight because of newly enacted isolation rules - players and club staff will spend the next two weeks in isolation when they return home on Monday from New Zealand.

And Wellington players and staff face the same scenario should they travel to Australia to play games.

The Phoenix have offered to be based in Australia, most likely Sydney, for the remainder of the season, but their their coach Ufuk Talay says suspending the league appears the best option.

"I believe it needs a break to let this settle down ... and I think everyone knows what they need to do moving forward," he said after his team's 3-0 home win on Sunday over Victory.

"I just think common sense should prevail. The first thing to the forefront should be player safety."

Phoenix general manager David Dome said his third-placed team could finish their campaign on Australian soil.

But they couldn't play for 14 days while undergoing mandatory isolation, and then would have an intense run of games, probably in empty stadiums.

"We didn't want to capitulate and not play out," Dome said on Sunday.

"We had to do our best to get into the finals series. The disappointing thing for us is that the fans won't be there to enjoy it."

The ramifications of the coronavirus overshadowed round-23 action.

Sydney FC retain a 10-point lead on the ladder from Melbourne City (37 points), with Wellington's win securing their grip on third spot.

The Phoenix have 36 points but there's a logjam in the race for the finals with Brisbane (32 points), Perth (31), Western United (27), Adelaide United (27) and Western Sydney (25) in the mix.

