AAP Soccer

First Spanish La Liga player gets virus

By AAP Newswire

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay - AAP

1 of 1

Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first Spanish La Liga player to confirm he has the virus that has wreaked havoc on global sport.

"It's clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I've tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated," Garay wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.

In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus. Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy.

Since Saturday, Spain has been in partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic.

Spain has so far suffered 196 coronavirus deaths and recorded almost 6400 cases.

Latest articles

National

Call for earlier indigenous heart checks

Screening of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for heart diseases should start at 18 to discover high-risk people sooner, health experts say.

AAP Newswire
National

No room for complacency on virus: Albanese

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has delivered an address to the nation on the coronavirus, saying it is the toughest health crisis in decades.

AAP Newswire
National

Public health emergency declared in SA

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in SA, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 20.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Wanderers up for tight A-L finals race

Western Sydney are set for a tough next three weeks as their race to make the A-League finals heats up but they are confident they’re up for the fight.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire