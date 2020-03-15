First Spanish La Liga player gets virus

5370537724001

Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first Spanish La Liga player to confirm he has the virus that has wreaked havoc on global sport.

"It's clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I've tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated," Garay wrote on his official Instagram account on Sunday.