More Serie A players diagnosed with virus

By AAP Newswire

Two more Fiorentina players and another at Sampdoria have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of infected Italian Serie A players to 10.

Fiorentina's Argentine international defender German Pezzella and on-loan forward Patrick Cutrone along with Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli are the latest to return positive tests for the virus.

Sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, reported on Saturday that Sampdoria, who already had five players infected, had been hit by two more cases.

The Genoa-based club said they would not comment on cases at the club anymore.

Fiorentina said Pezzella, 28, and Cutrone, 22, were both tested after showing "some symptoms" of the illness along with physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli, who also tested positive.

"They are all in a good state of health in their homes in Florence," the club said in a statement on Saturday. Their teammate Dusan Vlahovic tested positive on Friday.

Pezzella is in his third season at Fiorentina and has made 94 appearances.

Cutrone was signed on loan from English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Fiorentina's most recent opponents were Udinese, who have suspended training and said that their squad will remain in self-isolation until March 22.

The Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sporting events in the country, which has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus.

Later on Saturday, Depaoli said on his Instagram account that he had also contracted the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to reassure you that I'm fine," the 22-year-old wrote.

One player at Juventus has also tested positive.

