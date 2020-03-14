AAP Soccer

Champs Sydney FC into W-League grand final

By AAP Newswire

Sydney FC players celebrate a goal. - AAP

1 of 1

A lone strike from Veronica Latsko lifted defending champions Sydney FC past Melbourne Victory and into their fourth W-League grand final in the past five seasons.

American striker Latsko pounced on 14 minutes to fire home the only goal of a high-intensity semi-final, despite awkward blustery winds at Epping Stadium on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory threw everything at their opponents in a one-sided second half, but were unable to break through and end their six-year grand final drought.

The result proved more than a dose of revenge for Sydney FC who crashed to a one-sided 3-1 defeat against the same opponent a fortnight ago, allowing Victory to earn semi-final hosting rights.

The result ended any hope of a Melbourne derby in the season decider with the Sky Blues to tackle the winner of Sunday's other semi-final between red-hot favourites Melbourne City and fourth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

There were barely a few hundred spectators in attendance in Melbourne's far northern suburbs after Friday's confirmation that weekend W-League semi-final matches would proceed as planned.

Annalie Longo spurned an early opportunity for the hosts, but it was Sydney who broke the deadlock as Latsko neatly converted a superb cross behind the defence from Ally Green.

The Victory racked up countless half-chances during the second period but the Sky Blues' goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe dealt with everything that came her way, while central defenders Ellie Brush and Alanna Kennedy shackled star Victory forward Natasha Dowie.

Latest articles

National

Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been told he was not infectious with COVID-19 when he visited Washington or attended a federal cabinet meeting.

AAP Newswire
National

No need to ban short selling: Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says there is no need to ban short selling in the face of volatile markets gripped by COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

Queensland will plough ahead with local elections despite a ban on large gatherings and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool dumped, PSG advance in ECL

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire