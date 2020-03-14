Safety the key for players, fans: Fowler

AAP Soccer

Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is comfortable with the A-League going behind closed doors if that's what it takes to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

A tiny crowd of 4121 watched Fowler's Roar defeat Central Coast Mariners 1-0 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday on a day when league bosses had to decide if fans would even be allowed into the ground.

While the remaining A-League and W-League fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be open to fans at this stage, it's almost certain next week's fixtures will be played in closed stadiums.

A federal government ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be imposed from Monday, in an attempt to minimise the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Fowler said if that is the path officials take, he is happy to follow their advice.

"Everyone's a little bit nervous in the world at the moment," the ex-Liverpool star said.

"It's not just in Australia, it's all over the world.

"We've just got to listen to the relevant authorities and if they think playing games behind closed doors is the best thing then we're all for that."

Despite Cricket Australia, the NBL and the AFLW opting to shut out spectators to events this weekend, the FFA will wait until Sunday before discussing what their response to the situation will be.

FFA chief executive James Johnson said his organisation would be led by the recommendation of government and health authorities and stressed it would be up to individuals to decide what they do this weekend.

"It's for the fans to decide if they would like to come and if they can come," Johnson said.

"If they don't want to come, they don't have to come."

An FFA working group will set out a whole-of-game approach to the outbreak, including FFA Cup, National Premier Leagues and grassroots football as well as professional tiers.

The virus has already led to the Matildas' high-profile friendly against the world champion United States in Utah next month to be cancelled with a scheduled friendly in Vancouver against Canada days later also in doubt.

There are two A-League matches scheduled for Saturday with Sydney FC hosting Perth Glory at Kogarah before Melbourne City welcome the Western Sydney Wanderers to AAMI Park.

