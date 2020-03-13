AAP Soccer

Virus triggers Premier League’s suspension

By AAP Newswire

All English soccer matches including the Premier League have been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus.

The move, announced in an official statement on Friday morning, follows news that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have contracted the virus.

Three Leicester players are also being tested, while Everton announced on Thursday its squad was in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with the virus.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson said one of his players was also awaiting test results.

Meanwhile, all matches in UEFA competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, will not take place next week due to the coronavirus, the governing body announced.

"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course," it said.

Arsenal's trip to Brighton on Saturday was immediately postponed following the news about Arteta and a blanket suspension of activity for at least one round of matches is now likely, sources say.

The Premier League would be joining its counterparts in Italy and Spain in suspending its season.

The German football league has also suggested suspending the Bundesliga and second division from next week until April 2.

In Switzerland, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday to discuss the emergency.

The meeting at WHO headquarters in Geneva, discussed football's response to the virus pandemic and "what measures should sports governing bodies and administrators take in specific situations".

