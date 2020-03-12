AAP Soccer

Man Utd to back EPL suspension: Solskjaer

By AAP Newswire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says health concerns must be top priority and the club will back a suspension of Premier League matches over the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's Serie A has been suspended while France's Ligue 1 and Spanish La Liga games are being played without fans as Europe grapples with the outbreak that has killed over 4,000 people globally and infected more than 119,000.

The Times reported on Wednesday all Premier League and lower division matches in England are to be played without fans and Solskjaer said he would understand if the authorities also called for a suspension.

"Yes I'd understand it in the circumstances," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last 16 first leg at Austria's LASK, which is being played without fans.

"Of course it's up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public. And the decision that will be made we will back."

Several international sporting events have been affected by the virus which originated in China last year.

"These are difficult circumstances not just for football but in the whole society so we have to do what we're told and get on with the game if that's what the authorities think," Solskjaer said of the decision to play in an empty stadium.

"And the players have been the same, they have prepared for the game as we normally do. We're going to have to create our own atmosphere within the team, within the game."

Latest articles

National

Ex-school gardener jailed for sex abuse

A former school gardener who admitted abusing 13 boys decades ago will “almost inevitably” spend the rest of his life in a West Australian prison.

AAP Newswire
National

Apple cops Dutton’s scorn over US meeting

As the government tries getting tech giants to let law enforcement access encrypted messages, Peter Dutton has criticised Apple for skipping a roundtable.

AAP Newswire
National

Wine, tourism hit in Vic bushfire region

Victorian winemakers are sending their grapes for testing to find out if the smoke from bushfires has tainted the fruit, with one winery destroying its grapes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

A five-goal winning margin has Australia closing on a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, although the Matildas were left to rue numerous missed chances.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory’s ACL fixture with Ulsan postponed

Travel restrictions between and Korea and Australia due to the coronavirus outbreak have forced Perth’s ACL clash with Ulsan Hyundai to be postponed.

AAP Newswire