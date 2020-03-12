AAP Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A soccer club said on Wednesday.

"The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juve said in a statement.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

The 25-year-old made seven senior appearances for the Italian champions this season.

Juve are due to take on Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League quarter-final second leg next week.

