Ryan, Mooy clear to face Arsenal in EPL

Brighton's Premier League match against Arsenal this Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned as Socceroos Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy continue their battle to keep their club in English football's top flight.

Arsenal's fixture at Manchester City, due to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night UK time, was postponed as a precaution due to the coronavirus.

The move came after a positive test for Covid-19 was returned by Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis - whose side played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on February 27.

However, Brighton say the risk is considered extremely low and Saturday's match at the Amex Stadium will take place.

"Albion's match against Arsenal this Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned, in line with government advice, and following consultation with the Premier League and medical advisors," Brighton said in a statement.

The south-coast club currently sit in 15th in the EPL, two points clear of the relegation places. They have yet to win a match in 2020.

