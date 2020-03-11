AAP Soccer

Man City-Arsenal EPL game off due to virus

By AAP Newswire

The Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night has been postponed "as a precautionary measure" due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League has said.

It is the first top-flight soccer match in England to be postponed due to concerns over the virus.

Members of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the immediate postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City later on Wednesday.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he had contracted COVID-19 less than two weeks after he met Arsenal players following a Europa League game between the teams in north London.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low," Arsenal said in a statement.

"However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.

"The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr. Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete."

The League said the postponement was linked directly to Marinakis's infection and there were currently no plans to postpone other matches.

"Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's game will be rearranged."

