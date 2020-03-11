Tottenham not a team anymore: Mourinho

After watching Tottenham go meekly out of the Champions League with a 3-0 loss to Leipzig on Tuesday, Jose Mourinho says his injury-ravaged squad is "not even a team" anymore.

Tottenham certainly looked nothing like the side that reached last season's final under Mauricio Pochettino, as Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the first half to send the Champions League's youngest coach and club into the quarter-finals.

Sabitzer's goals helped Leipzig to a 4-0 win on aggregate and deepened the gloom over Mourinho's Tottenham, who haven't won a game in nearly a month.

"We are really in trouble. We are not even a team, we are a group of players that are available to play, and we try to build a team," Mourinho said in televised comments, bemoaning Tottenham's run of injuries to key players.

"We have no attacking players, we don't hurt opponents. That's as simple as that. So opponents, they feel very comfortable to have a go at us because they know that we cannot hurt them."

Tottenham came back from a 3-0 aggregate deficit against Ajax to reach last year's final, but a comeback never looked likely in Leipzig.

Instead of the Lucas Moura hat-trick which turned the Ajax game, Tottenham produced a limp second-half showing against Leipzig and eventually conceded again.

Tottenham are without a win in their last six games in all competitions. All that's left for Mourinho's team this season is the Premier League, where they are eighth, seven points off the Champions League places.

In comparison, Leipzig was founded just 11 years ago and are in the last eight of the Champions League. At 32, Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest coach to reach that stage.

With Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and most recently Steven Bergwijn all injured, Tottenham seemed drained of energy and devoid of ideas.

Mourinho's frustration showed when he was asked if there were problems running deeper than simply the team's injuries.

"You want me to speak about other things, when the obvious thing is the problems accumulate through injuries," he said.

"We can do a mental exercise, imagine Leipzig without Sabitzer, (Patrik) Schick, Werner. You want to imagine Liverpool without (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane, (Jordan) Henderson, (Roberto) Firmino? Barcelona without (Antoine) Griezmann, (Lionel) Messi, (Luis) Suarez, (Gerard) Pique?

"Do you want to make this exercise with every team in the world? I think any team would struggle, it's simple.

"We can cope for three or four matches, we cannot cope for three or four months."