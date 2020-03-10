Matildas to show no mercy in Olympic quest

They may have a 5-0 advantage but the Matildas aren't planning on showing any mercy to Vietnam in Wednesday's Olympic qualifying playoff second leg.

Australia's passage to Tokyo 2020 is all but secure after last Friday's big win in Newcastle.

Rather than settle on that result however, winger Hayley Raso says her teammates want to complete their Olympic qualifying campaign in emphatic style at the Cam Pha Stadium.

"We want to score goals. We want to score more than we did the other night," Raso said.

"I think it's really important as a team to make sure we're all focused on our own roles and what Ante wants of us and to make sure we're playing the style of football that we like to play and what we're good at.

"We want to finish with a lot of goals."

With qualification all but secured however, Matildas coach Ante Milicic may be tempted to rest several of his core players for the match, which will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus precautions.

Midfielders Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik as well as defensive duo Jenna McCormick and Karly Roestbakken will be eager to get a chance to impress with the squad to be cut from 20 to 18 players for the Olympics.

Raso believes whoever takes the field, the boost from Friday's big win will overcome any hurdles from the travel, short turnaround and near-empty stadium.

"Having no spectators will be interesting but for us we know that our job is to play and to win," she said.

"For us that's just a bit of background noise and it's no problem. We're just going to go out there, make sure we perform our roles and wanting to get that win."