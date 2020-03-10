AAP Soccer

Serie A put on hold after government ban

By AAP Newswire

Sassuolo thumped Brescia 3-0 in the last Serie A match before Italy's nationwide sporting suspension.

Monday's sole Serie A match was already too far in motion to be scrapped by the time of the decision to suspend all sporting activity until April 3 over the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy's national Olympic committee (CONI) announced the suspension on Monday, with Serie A clubs forced to fall in line despite matches - including Sassuolo's comfortable victory over Brescia - being played behind closed doors.

Francesco Caputo took his league tally to 13 for the season with a smart brace, while ex-Chelsea forward Jeremie Boga netted for the eighth time this term.

Caputo sent a comforting message after scoring the first of his two goals.

He displayed a sign that read "It will all be OK. #Stayathome" in Italian.

While the Mapei stadium was empty of fans as part of anti-virus measures, Caputo made sure to show the sign to a TV camera for spectators watching at home.

A half-hour before the match started, the Italian Olympic Committee said it was requesting a government decree to stop all sports in the country until April 3.

Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy's sports minister, said he was already working on a new decree, "which I hope can be signed tomorrow".

About 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in northern Italy.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th place while Brescia remained last.

