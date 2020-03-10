AAP Soccer

Manchester United hand Chong new deal

By AAP Newswire

Tahith Chong - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester United have announced young Dutch winger Tahith Chong has put pen to paper on a new contract which runs until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The Dutch under-21 international first joined United's academy in 2016 from Feyenoord and has progressed to the fringes of the first team, making 14 appearances in total, mainly as a substitute.

Chong, who made his senior debut off the bench in United's 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading in January last year, has made four starts this season but none in the Premier League.

"When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true," the 20-year-old said on the club website after committing his future to the Red Devils.

"I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come."

"Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Latest articles

Water

Farmers welcome early autumn rainfall

Cropping and dairy farmers were jumping for joy after rainfall gave autumn a kick-start this week. ««March 5»» From 9 am on Wednesday, March 4 to 3 pm on Thursday, March 5, Kyabram saw 66.8 mm of...

Jamieson Salter
Water

Zero allocation affects NSW dairy farmers

The Searle family can’t do too much more to streamline their dairy operation without access to affordable irrigation water.

Sophie Baldwin
Water

Seasonal determinations increase slightly in most systems

Seasonal determinations in the Murray, Goulburn, Loddon and Campaspe systems have all slightly increased in the latest seasonal determinations, released on March 2. In the Murray system, seasonal determinations increased from 57 per cent of...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

A five-goal winning margin has Australia closing on a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, although the Matildas were left to rue numerous missed chances.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal advance to FA Cup quarter-finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup after defeating Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Fowler ridicules Roar’s A-League critics

Brisbane Roar deserve more credit for their A-League campaign in the eyes of coach Robbie Fowler, who has hit out at those who claim his team is defensive.

AAP Newswire