Bundesliga’s Augsburg sack coach Schmidt

Bundesliga strugglers Augsburg have sacked coach Martin Schmidt with the team sitting just five points above the bottom three.

On Sunday Augsburg turned in a respectable display in losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich but the 14th-placed side reached the decision due to "the record of only four points from the last nine outings," according to chief executive Stefan Reuter, who added that the team's top-flight place was at risk.

The 52-year-old Swiss Schmidt was in charge for less than a year, having been appointed with the team fighting relegation last April.

Augsburg eventually achieved safety by four points and finished 15th.

They next host Wolfsburg on Sunday and did not say who would replace Schmidt on the bench.

Assistant Stefan Sartori was also relieved of his duties.

The German Football League (DFL) said on Monday it was going ahead with the weekend's Bundesliga matchday programme but games could take place behind closed doors if local authorities decide.

In moves to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, the DFL said the 26th matchday fixtures in the top two divisions would take place as scheduled, unless local authorities decided otherwise.

