Bundesliga’s Augsburg sack coach Schmidt

Bundesliga strugglers Augsburg have sacked coach Martin Schmidt with the team sitting just five points above the bottom three.

On Sunday Augsburg turned in a respectable display in losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich but the 14th-placed side reached the decision due to "the record of only four points from the last nine outings," according to chief executive Stefan Reuter, who added that the team's top-flight place was at risk.